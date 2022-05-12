MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department says it has launched an investigation into the death of a five-year-old child.

Officers were called to a home near 37th and Darien around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, those officers reportedly noticed that the child was already unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were no visible signs of trauma on the child.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene and is assisting in the investigation, according to the police department.