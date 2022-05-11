GREEN BAY – The NFL will release the 2022-2023 season schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday night, but we already know of at least one big game which will take place in Green Bay.

Two iconic franchises face off in Week 10 this season on @NFLonFOX 🤠🧀@dallascowboys | @packers



📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release — TOMORROW at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/H3GkXzxV1j — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2022

The game will take place during Week 10 of the NFL season. It will air in the 3:25 p.m. time slot on FOX.

McCarthy coached the Packers for 13 seasons and is one of three head coaches to win a Super Bowl with Green Bay.