Let’s get out ahead of this right now.

Whatever happens in Boston tonight, the series is not over.

Don’t kid yourself: Boston is about as difficult of a place as there is to play, and the Celtics are really, really good.

It’s possible, if not probable, that the Bucks lose tonight and come home on Friday playing their first elimination game since Game 7 against the Nets last summer.

That’s the point, though.

They’ve been in these moments.

Even without Khris Middleton, the Bucks aren’t going to be overwhelmed by a 3-2 series deficit OR overjoyed by a 3-2 series lead.

They beat the Nets last year, coming back from 2-0 and 3-2.

They also lost to the Raptors in 2019, squandering a 2-0 series lead, dropping 4 in a row.

Experience matters in the NBA.

The Bucks have it on their side.

Whatever happens tonight, buckle up for a wild weekend.

