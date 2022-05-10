Rowdy Tellez just keeps smashing baseballs.

Even in a 10 to 5 loss to Cincinnati on Monday, Tellez stroked a 2 RBI double in the 4th inning.

Manager Craig Counsell loves the trajectory that the slugger is on right now.

“What he’s doing right now, he’s taking himself to another level for sure,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “He hits the ball very, very hard. When you have a young player who’s doing that, you hope with getting some regular playing time and just helping him a little bit with some approach things that you can get a player like this. As hard as he hits the ball, you know he’s going to hit the ball over the fence a lot, over outfielders’ heads. That’s what we’re seeing right now.”

The Brewers look to snap a 3-game losing streak on Tuesday when they take on the Reds once again.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 5p.