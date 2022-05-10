We’re finally starting to see it.

The Bucks desperately miss Khris Middleton.

It was so apparent in the 4th quarter of their Game 4 loss to Boston.

Al Horford and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to a 43-point 4th quarter.

The Bucks had no response offensively.

Giannis was understandably gassed, and Jrue Holiday was in the midst of a putrid 5 for 22 shooting performance.

Middleton would’ve given them a calming presence and an option that could create his own shot off the dribble.

Unfortunately, he’s still injured, and he’s not walking through that door any time soon.

Even if he comes back sooner than expected, he’s likely not going to be 100%.

The Bucks are in real trouble as this series shifts back to Boston, and for the first time, Khris’ absence may be the biggest reason why.

