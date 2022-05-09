Some fans have already begun planning their trips to watch the Packers go head to head with the Giants in London this October.

However, planning for an international trip can be expensive and confusing, especially for first-time travelers. Senior destination specialist at Fox World Travel, Colleen Allsberg, told Wisconsin’s Morning News hosts this is not the time to skimp out financially. “This is a once in a lifetime deal,” Allsberg said “so don’t cheap out, have a good time and do it up right.”

When looking at flights, Allsberg said the best bet for travelers is flying out of Chicago O’Hare International. Currently, direct round-trip tickets run at about $800-$900. Hotel rooms closer to the stadium can be found for as low as $150 a night but prices vary depending on where travelers are looking. For example, closer to the city center, rooms are closer to $200+ a night.

When factoring in travel, accommodation, food and shopping, expenses can add up. Allsberg said she is a fan of package deals and fans should keep an eye out for them. Allsberg said “You can actually get some better deals and everything is taken care of for you, in that respect.”

As far as looking like a tourist – it’s pretty unavoidable. “You’re gonna stand out no matter what, so don’t try. Just go and be yourself and enjoy London.” Allsberg said “It’s fantastic, it has great restaurants, great theater and the people are hilarious. I think the British have the best sense of humor in all of the World. Just enjoy your experience.”

Fox World Travel will also be releasing package deal pricing for the event very soon and fans can keep an eye out for those.