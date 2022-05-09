Luck.

You can’t win an NBA Championship without it.

The Bucks got lucky with some timely no-calls from the officials in their Game 3 win on Saturday.

Don’t get me wrong here.

It’s not all luck.

There’s nothing lucky about Giannis dropping 42 points or Wesley Matthews locking up Jayson Tatum.

That’s all skill.

But the Bucks did get away with a couple of timely no-calls down the stretch.

Jrue Holiday got away with a shove and a blatant foul on Marcus Smart that should’ve sent him to the line for three free throws in the final minute.

That being said, the Celtics shot 17 more free throws in Game 3 than the Bucks did.

The officiating just bit Boston at the wrong time

Did the officials have an impact on Game 3?

Undoubtedly.

Was it egregiously unbalanced?

No, it was not.

Officials are going to officiate.

More often than not, over the course of a 7-game series, it all balances out in the end.

