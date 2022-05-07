A 16 year old is dead after a triple shooting on Milwaukee’s north side Saturday afternoon.

Police were called at 3:15pm to the McDonalds near 49th and West Hampton. Several individuals were reportedly firing shots at each other during an argument.

A 16 year old boy from Milwaukee was shot and killed. 2 others, including a 14 year old boy, were transported to a hospital and are in critical condition.

The Milwaukee County medical examiners office responded and has scheduled an autopsy for Monday. Police had the Restaurant taped off while they conducted an investigation.