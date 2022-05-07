A house fire in western Wisconsin has taken the life of 4 children and pets. Firefighters from the Sparta Area Fire District responded Thursday night to the fire in the town of Little Falls.

Officials say the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived. Firefighters were unable to enter due to intense heat, smoke and fire and had to fight it from outside. The cause of the fire has yet to been determined.

Captain Jeffrey Spencer of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were all children, but did not reveal the names or ages of the children/pets that perished.