Milwaukee, I know and you know that you don’t need this advice, but I’m going to pass it along anyway.

It’s time to turn up the noise.

The Bucks cake-walked through their first-round series victory over the Bulls.

The Fiserv Forum crowds were great, as they always are, but it felt like an extension of the regular season.

You couldn’t feel that playoff energy quite yet.

We need it to crank up this weekend.

We’ve got two pivotal games against the Celtics in our city over the next couple of days that very well could decide the Bucks’ season.

It’s time to show out for this team the way we did last summer.

Loud. Raucous. Supportive.

Milwaukee rightfully earned a reputation last year as a difficult place to play.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is already talking about it ahead of Game 3.

We need to prove it Saturday and Monday for Games 3 and 4.

The weather is starting to turn.

Fill up the Deer District. Fill up Fiserv.

Let’s carry these guys through to another Eastern Conference Final.

