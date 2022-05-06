If you’re looking for some last minute brunch spots to bring mom to this weekend, look no further. Here are 7 Mother’s Day brunch deals going in Milwaukee.

1. Bartolatta Restaurants: Your favorite Bartolatta restaurant is offering a special three-course menu from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mom’s can choose one of the three options for their meals, children’s menus are available. Some of the restaurants include Harbor House, Bacchus, Joey Gerard’s and Lake Park Bistro. Prices vary depending on course option.

2. Lowlands Group: Stop at any of your local Lowland Group restaurants where moms get a free Mom’osa. The Cafes Hollander also will have specials such as French toast with lemon custard and berries. Lowland Group restaurants include Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club, Cafe Benelux, Grand Centraal Cafe and Tappery, Cafe Hollander, and the Wicked Hop.

3. Daddy’s Soul Food and Grille: Mom’s eat free at this soul food shack Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m.

4. Safehouse: Free bottomless mimosas for all moms on Sunday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

5. The Pfister: This iconic Milwaukee hotel is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. It will be held in the Grand Ballroom of the hotel and cost $72 for adults, $29 for kids ages 3-10 and children 2 and under eat free.

6. Aria at the Saint Kate arts hotel: For the artsy moms out there, the Saint Kate arts hotel may be the perfect spot. Enjoy a special five-course Mother’s Day meal at the Aria restaurant within the hotel Sunday from 12-7 p.m.

7. The Social American Tavern: This tavern is offering a Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. this Sunday at $39.95 a person and $14.95 for children. Bottomless Bloody Mary’s, Mom-osas and Beer-Mosas will also be available.



