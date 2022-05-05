Rowdy Tellez is just unconscious.

2 home runs, a grand slam, and 8 RBI for Tellez in an 18 to 4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns isn’t all that surprised by just how good he’s been since being acquired from Toronto.

“We knew we were getting someone who had real power,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We knew we were getting someone who had performed throughout his minor league career, and who was really blocked in Toronto. He was behind some really good players, most notably, Vlad [Guerrero] Jr., who’s got a chance to win MVP this year in the American League, so, it was an opportunity where we felt we were getting a good player who needed an opportunity. Fortunately, he’s done everything in his power to take advantage of that opportunity. He’s been absolutely outstanding.”

The Brewers go for the sweep of the Reds today.

Coverage here on WTMJ starts at Noon.