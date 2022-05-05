There’s a saying in golf…

You can’t win it on Thursday, but you can certainly lose it on Thursday.

In short, it means you’ve gotta get off to a good start if you have any chance to compete on the weekend.

I think the same is applicable for the Milwaukee Brewers right now.

You can’t win it in April, but you can certainly lose it.

17 and 8 is about as good of a start as you could’ve hoped for.

The pitching staff is as dominant as we’ve ever seen in Milwaukee.

And the offense is contributing enough.

You’re not going to get 18 runs from the team and 8 RBI from Rowdy every night, but with the pitching you have, you don’t need to.

Have they taken advantage of some bad teams and a soft early schedule?

Undoubtedly.

But you still have to go out and win the baseball games.

The road will get tougher, but the Brewers are positioning themselves once again for a summer and fall to remember.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.