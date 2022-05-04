The Green Bay Packers will play a regular season game in London for the first time in the 2022-2023 NFL season, and their opponent for the game has just been announced!

The Packers will take on the New York Giants on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

London Calling!



The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! @NFLUK pic.twitter.com/dB0zRjtePN — NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2022

The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.