The Green Bay Packers will play a regular season game in London for the first time in the 2022-2023 NFL season, and their opponent for the game has just been announced!
The Packers will take on the New York Giants on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.
London Calling!— NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2022
The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! @NFLUK pic.twitter.com/dB0zRjtePN
The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
🇬🇧 LONDON CALLING! 🇬🇧#Packers 🆚 Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5! 📰: https://t.co/kWLtA8TMeY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/X1sZcoPVOl— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 4, 2022