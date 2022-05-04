Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

This is what Giannis has always wanted.

He’s finally being regarded as the best player in the world.

He’s earned that distinction.

He’s also learning that distinction carries a lot of weight.

It’s hardly fair to call 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists a bad game, but it was by Giannis’ standards.

Game 1 wasn’t his best either.

That sounds crazy to say when the dude logged a triple-double, but it’s true.

He’s shooting poorly and hasn’t been terribly efficient.

You have to credit Boston for making him feel uncomfortable.

Forcing up bad shots, not involving his teammates, playing right into the waiting hands of Grant Williams, Al Horford, and the Celtics.

Something has to change.

No playoff run is going to be without adversity.

Overall, the Bucks did what they needed to do.

They stole one on the road.

Now, the series shifts back to Milwaukee.

But homecourt isn’t going to be enough to carry this Bucks’ team through.

The need the best player in the world to play like it.

Through 2 games, he’s been far from his best.

