On May 3, 2002, 7-year-old Alexis Patterson went missing after her step-father claimed he walked her to school.

LaRon Bourgeois told police he walked Patterson to Hi-Mount Elementary School near 49th and Garfield. He says he watched her cross the street. Patterson never made it to class and has not been seen since.

Bourgeois passed away last year from a probable drug overdose.

Five years ago I spoke to Bourgeois as he sat in prison for a drug conviction.

I also spoke to former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who believes Bourgeois is responsible for Patterson’s death.