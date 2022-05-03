Emily Rogers is now considered a critical missing person, according to Milwaukee Police.

There is reasonable suspicion to believe the 23-year-old mother’s disappearance is not voluntary and/or she is the victim of foul play, authorities said Tuesday.

Rogers was last seen near 25th and W. Becher Streets on April 26th, at 4:30pm.

She is described as a white female, 5’05”, 180 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, medium length straight hair, ears pierced (no earrings), unknown tattoo on lower leg, last seen wearing t-shirt, skinny jeans, black and gold Timberland boots (size 8 or 9).

Police are actively following up on all leads and request that anyone with any information regarding Emily Rogers contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.