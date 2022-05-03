MILWAUKEE – Four the second time in four days, a reckless driving crash has killed a pedestrian on the streets of Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted on Tuesday morning that it was responding to the scene near 20th and Burleigh for the death of an adult woman.

Pictures from the scene show two heavily damaged vehicles sitting in the intersection, and a business named “The Key Spot on 35th” with damage to the building.

The Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement that a vehicle sped through a red light and hit a second vehicle, which then hit a woman who was standing on the street corner.

The driver of that vehicle, a 27-year-old man from Milwaukee, was arrested. Charges against him are being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

This comes just a few days after a 72-year-old man was hit and killed while waiting for the bus near 20th and Burleigh on Saturday.

That instance involved a vehicle traveling a high rate of speed before blowing a red light and hitting another car, then hitting the pedestrian, according to an autopsy report.

This latest pedestrian fatality also comes as Milwaukee unveils a new rule allowing members of the Milwaukee Police Department to tow unregistered vehicles which are used for reckless driving.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says seven vehicles were towed away during the first two days of the rule being in effect. All seven of those instances involved a vehicle traveling more than 27 miles per hour over the speed limit.