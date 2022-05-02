RACINE, WI – A basketball game Thursday brought together community members and local law enforcement in an effort to take a stand against growing violence.

“Bigger Than Basketball” was organized by the Voices of Black Mothers United, a group of mothers who previously lost children to gun violence. The group is designed to encourage local mothers to make a difference in their communities. Racine county welcomed the first group in Wisconsin back in March after a two-week-long streak of violence.

At the game, a panel of community stakeholders talked about what changes they hope to see in the community and the resources currently available. Local law enforcement also was present to discuss how they plan to build relationships with the youth in the community.

Leader of Racine Voices of Black Mothers United, Nakeyda Haymer, planned the event after being affected by gun violence herself. Haymer lost her brother to gun violence in 2017 and has been helping families with similar experiences ever since. “I go out and use my brothers story because it’s always going to be his story and I’ll always have to live with it,” Haymer said “but I can change the trajectory of the impact it had. It doesn’t have to be such a sorrowful, sad thing. I can use it to empower other people.”

Haymer said she thinks violence no longer just stems from gangs, but it now can come from sources such as jealousy, illegal activity and issues within inner circles. Keeping up the momentum and continuing to host events to bring awareness to violence are parts of Haymer’s plan for this year.