It was the most incredible play from the Bucks game-one win over the Celtics. With 6:25 left in the fourth quarter and the Bucks leading by 14, Giannis – stymied by effective defense – threw the ball off the backboard to himself for a vicious two-handed jam.

The Bucks bench erupted.

The Celtics bench stood motionless in disbelief.

Celtics fans were astonished.

Jrue Holiday called the play “elite”.

Every single person in TD Garden Sunday afternoon knew they just witnessed something spectacular.

But the most amazing reaction to me was that of Giannis. As the Garden crowd buzzed, and the Bucks bench roared, Giannis stood expressionless like he just made a free throw.

It was the kind of “been there, done that” reaction that makes you realize just how special Giannis is. A reaction indicative of why the Bucks are a championship team.

On the road as underdogs in game one of the eastern conference semifinals, Giannis ripped the hearts out of Celtics fans and ripped home court advantage away from the Celtics.

Everyone would understand if Giannis – in that singular moment – let out a barbaric yawp. But he didn’t. Why? Because it was one play in one game.

Giannis’s super-human effort helped punctuate a game-one win. His reaction says, “there’s still plenty of work to do.”

