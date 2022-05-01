BOSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second career postseason triple-double, scoring 24 points with 13 rebounds and 12 assists on Sunday to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 101-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, and Bobby Portis had 15 points and 11 boards to help the Bucks swipe the home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.

After the Celtics rallied to within 6 in the third quarter, the Bucks flipped the switch in the 4th quarter, in what Dave Koehn called the best defensive quarter of the season. The Bucks held Boston to 19 points and picked up the victory.

Jayson Tatum scored 21 points and Jaylen Brown had 12, but the two Boston stars combined to shoot 10 for 31 in the game. Al Horford added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics.

Giannis scored eight straight Milwaukee points at the end of the first half to take a double-digit lead into the break. Boston was within seven in the final minute of the third quarter before going without a bucket for more than four minutes while the Bucks scored 11 of the next 14 points to open a 17-point lead.

The Bucks were without Khris Middleton, who is expected to miss at least two games with a sprained medical collateral ligament in his left knee and had good production from Grayson Allen, who finished with 11 points and 3 steals.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Boston.

Credit to Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press for his work in the article.