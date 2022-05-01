MILWAUKEE – Not only is it the start of a new month, but Sunday is also a big sports day for the city of Milwaukee!

First, the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks will begin their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

That game will tip-off right around noon. Coverage on WTMJ will start with a special edition of Bucks Shootaround live from Boston at 11:00 a.m.

Then the Brewers will go for the sweep against the Chicago Cubs with Corbin Burnes on the mound. That one is set to start at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

Because of the Bucks game on WTMJ, the Brewers game is being broadcast on 94.5 ESPN.

Fans who live in southeastern Wisconsin can also stream the game by clicking here.

NBA rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the Bucks game online.