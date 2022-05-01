MILWAUKEE – A 26-year-old man was killed in a rollover-crash which caused a full shutdown along I-41 South in Milwaukee County on Sunday.

TRAFFIC ALERT: MCSO is investigating a fatal, single vehicle, single occupant (Male, 26y/old) rollover/ejection car crash on US-45 southbound at/near Appleton Ave. A full freeway closure is underway southbound, and all traffic is being diverted off at Good Hope Rd. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) May 1, 2022

MCMEO responding to the MVA fatality of an adult male at 11500 W Green Tree Rd. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 1, 2022

As of 8:30 a.m., the interstate is still closed. Drivers will need to avoid the area entirely, as the off-ramp to Good Hope Road has also been shut down.

Photo courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera

