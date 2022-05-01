The broom had to be put back in the closet as the Crew couldn’t finish the sweep of their rivals to the south.

Milwaukee was only able to muster 2 hits from Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman in 7 innings of work, outpitching Corbin Burnes and as the Chicago Cubs got past the Brewers 2-0 Sunday.

Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. The Cubs added a run in the sixth when Alfonso Rivas singled and scored on a double by Seiya Suzuki. Chicago reliever Rowan Wick got two outs in the eighth and David Robertson closed for his fifth save. The Cubs had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee.

Burnes (1-1) struck out 10 in 7 innings with 4 hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.

The Brewers have off Monday then will resume their homestand Tuesday as Brandon Woodriff takes the mound against Cincinnati.