On night one of the NFL draft, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst chose to upgrade the defense with his two first round selections.

In selecting University of Georgia standouts Quay Walker (Linebacker) and Devonte Wyatt (Defensive Tackle) the Packers are working to upgrade a rush defense that ranked 21st in the NFL.

Instead of focusing on who WAS drafted, much of the discussion the day after the first round is focused on what the Packers didn’t do. Gutekunst chose not to select a wide receiver. – the most glaring of needs after the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Since Ted Thompson took over as the team’s General Manager in 2005, the Packers wide receiver room has been well stocked. The selections of Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings, Randall Cobb and Adams were viewed by some as gluttonous.

The room is no longer stocked with difference making talent.

I’ll allow the rest of the draft and off-season to play out before casting final judgement on the wide receiver room, but the reason the Packers are in the situation they are in now, is neglecting the position during the 2020 NFL draft.

