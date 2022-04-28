MILWAUKEE – Good Karma Brands and ESPN Milwaukee are excited to announce that NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will join the station’s shows regularly throughout the 2022-2023 NFL season, presented by Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin; There IS a Difference.

Beginning August 29, 2022, the 30-minute interview will air every Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee’s “Jen, Gabe & Chewy.” The interview will be replayed on other ESPN Wisconsin shows, as well as here on 620 WTMJ, on 101.7 The Truth and across GKB’s digital platforms.

“It’s going to be one of the most interesting Packer seasons ever, and it’s going to be fun sharing my thoughts with fans on ESPN Milwaukee and the Good Karma Brands stations,” Favre said.

Favre began his career for the Green Bay Packers in 1992 as their starting quarterback and played 16 seasons before finishing his career playing one season for the New York Jets and two seasons for the Minnesota Vikings. In Green Bay, Favre led the team to 11 playoff runs, seven division titles, four NFC Championship Game appearances, two consecutive Super Bowl appearances and one championship title in Super Bowl XXXI.

“We are excited about our coverage of the team this season, which will include pre-game and post-game shows, expanded hospitality at our Tundra Trio hospitality homes in Green Bay, and the exclusive appearance of Brett Favre on our stations,” Steve Wexler, Good Karma Brands Vice President and Market Manager, said.

Fans can listen back to the interviews on other ESPN Wisconsin shows as well as on the Wisconsin on Demand App.