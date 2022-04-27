A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of ten-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters.

The suspect is a juvenile who was known to Lily, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm.

“We do not believe there is any danger to the community,” Kelm told the public following the arrest.

Chief Kelm wouldn’t provide specific details about the suspect, but he did give a hint while answering questions after the press conference.

While answering a question about whether or not the suspect was still in custody, Chief Kelm said “I’m not sure where the suspect is right now, but he is in custody.”

Chief Kelm did not say whether the suspect was related to Lily Peters or not.

Peters was found dead near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls on Monday. She had been reported missing the previous evening.

The investigation into her disappearance and death has involved more than 70 officers from federal, state and local agencies.