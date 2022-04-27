MILWAUKEE – Students from Riverside University High School braved the cold temperatures and windy conditions to plant more than 300 small trees and shrubs on Wednesday.

“We’re planting American Plum, Hazelnut, High Bush Cranberry, Elderberry and Dogwoods,” Paul Fliss with WE Energies said.

Fliss is the regional forester for WE Energies. He says the group of students was helping to replace a treeline which used to feature much taller trees.

“Tall growing species underneath power lines create an unsafe condition,” Fliss said. “So we’re looking to do environmental conservation and an orderly transition away from the tall-growing species to the short-stature stuff.”

Takara is a student at Riverside. She says the activity gave her a chance to make a difference in a meaningful way.

“It’s fun because, with climate change… Today we’re helping impact the environment in a better way.”

You can listen to the interview with Paul Fliss of WE Energies in the player at the top of the page.

You can also view pictures from Wednesday’s event at the Urban Ecology Center at Riverside Park in the slider below.