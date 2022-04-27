You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.

That’s the message for the Chicago Bulls tonight.

There was a time in this Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series when it looked like the Bucks could be the team flirting with an early elimination.

The script has flipped, and the Bucks need to write the ending tonight.

Chicago will likely be without both Zach LaVine, who’s entered the league’s health and safety protocols, and Alex Caruso, who’s dealing with a concussion.

It’s unfortunate for them, but presents the Bucks with a golden opportunity.

Giannis and company need to jump on Chicago early tonight.

Stamp out any glimmer of hope that they can force a Game 6.

That’s the last thing the Bucks need, especially considering that the Celtics have their feet kicked up, resting and waiting for Milwaukee.

Now’s not the time to come out flat.

Close this thing out tonight and bring on Boston.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.