BURLINGTON – A teacher’s aide at a Racine County elementary school has been arrested and is facing charges of sexually abusing students.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it received a complaint from a parent on Monday, April 18th. That complaint accused Daniel D. Powers of “multiple instances of inappropriate conduct – including physical contact with students,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Powers had been a teacher’s aide within the Burlington Area School District for 15 years, according to the sheriff’s office. He was terminated on Tuesday, April 19th.

On Monday, April 25th, Powers was arrested and brought into custody. He’s facing six charges, including three counts of Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child and three counts of Misconduct in Office.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it “has reason to suspect that more juveniles may have been victimized by Daniel Powers.”

Anyone who believed they or their children have been victimized are asked to contact Investigator Andrew Willis as 262-636-3323 or email [email protected]