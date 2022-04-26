A fan became a part of the game at American Family Field on Monday night.

Giants’ slugger Joc Pederson silenced a heckler with a 2-run homer in the 8th inning, leading San Francisco to victory.

Pederson glared at the fan and pounded his chest as he began his home run trot.

Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell tells WTMJ he’s not too pleased with that entire sequence.

“I mean, that’s part of being a fan,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s not my style, but if you want do it, you paid for your ticket, so I get it.”

The Brewers look to rebound on Tuesday night when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brandon Woodruff will start for Milwaukee.