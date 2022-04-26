RACINE – A reward is being offered for information which leads to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a woman in Racine.

Police say 30-year-old Brittany Booker was found dead on Sunday after responding to a home near 13th Street and Villa Street, not far from St. Catherine’s High School.

A suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Terry L. Jackson. At the time Booker was killed, several warrants were already out for Jackson’s arrest.

Those warrants were connected to a previous incident where Jackson allegedly attacked Booker and another woman, according to a criminal complaint filed against Jackson.

Now, a $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Jackson’s arrest.

Jackson is described as standing 5’9″ and weighing about 210 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Racine Police Department.

Anyone with information about the death of Booker is asked to contact Racine Police Investigator and U.S. Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Frediel at 262-635-7761.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-635-7868 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers app.