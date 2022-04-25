To quote the great Billy Joel, we’re living here in Allentown.

Before this past weekend, Grayson Allen was best known in the state of Wisconsin for stealing a national championship ring right off the Badgers’ finger.

Now, he’s a Milwaukee cult hero.

With Khris Middleton sidelined by injury, Allen has filled the void admirably.

22 points in Game 3.

27 in Game 4.

He’s been unconscious.

You can legitimately make the argument that he’s been the second-best player in the series behind only Giannis.

Better than Jrue Holiday. Better than DeMar DeRozan.

The Bucks aren’t coming home with a 3-1 series lead without Allen’s contributions.

It’s a reminder that playoff runs never go according to plan.

There are going to be injuries.

There’s going to be adversity.

There are going to be unlikely heroes, too.

Allen is the first of the Bucks’ quest to repeat in 2022.

