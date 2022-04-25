Republican business owner Tim Michels is entering the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor.

Michels comes late to an increasingly crowded field but has the personal wealth to back his campaign.

“I’m not taking any special interest money,” Michels told WTMJ’s John Mercure. “I don’t give a rip about any special interests or lobbyists. I won’t take any PAC money.”

“I’m running to serve the people of Wisconsin. Not special interests. Not lobbyists.”

He joins former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Tim Ramthun in the race to be decided Aug. 9. The winner will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The 59-year-old Michels is co-owner of Michels Corporation. It’s a family-owned international energy and infrastructure construction business. The company has been awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in government contracts over the years. His decision comes just days after Republican former Gov. Tommy Thompson said he would not run.

Michels’ brother will take over the family business during the campaign. When Michels was asked if the company will continue to bid on government work if he were elected governor, he replied “I certainly hope so.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.