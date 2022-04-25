MILWAUKEE – A 13-year-old girl was killed and a 10-year-old girl is in critical condition following a triple-shooting in Milwaukee.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday near 5th and Burnham. In addition to the girls, an 18-year-old man was shot. He is expected to survive.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of a 13 year old female in the 1900 blk of S 5 Pl. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) April 25, 2022

This comes after two people were killed in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday.

The triple-shooting was one of at least ten incidents where someone was either injured or killed by gunfire in Milwaukee on Sunday.

The Medical Examiner’s office says it has responded to more than 70 homicides in Milwaukee so far in 2022.