Willy Adames stole home, Hunter Renfroe homered and Adrian Houser tossed six solid innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Brewers bullpen kept the game in check for starting pitcher Adrian Houser. Trevor Gott struck out two in a scoreless seventh when Hauser exited, Devin Williams got Bryce Harper to hit into an inning-ending double play in the eighth, and Josh Hader earned his seventh save of the season.

The Brewers didn’t hit the ball hard against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (0-3)— but they did hit him. Trailing 3-0 in the fifth, the Brewers tied the game on RBI singles by Jace Peterson, Adames and Christian Yelich

Yelich was on first and took off for a steal. Adames ran home and easily scored when catcher J.T. Realmuto’s throw skidded to second base and trickled into center field.

Renfroe’s second homer of the season, a solo shot to right in the sixth off Christopher Sanchez, made it 5-3.

Houser (1-2) finally got some run support to pick up his first win of the season. He lost his last start after giving up one run over 5 2-3 innings to the Cardinals. He struck out three and walked three against the Phillies.

The Brewers finish the series tomorrow with Philadelphia, first pitch set for 3:05.