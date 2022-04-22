Republican Tim Michels jumping into the Governors race with only four months left before the August primary, according to TMJ4s Charles Benson.

Michels joins Rebecca Kleefish, Kevin Nicholson, and Tim Ramthun in the republican primary. The filing comes just days after former Governor Tommy Thompson said he would not run. Michels last ran for office in 2004, losing to incumbent senator Russ Fiengold.