Looking for ways to get involved this Earth Day? Look no further – here is a list of different clean-ups and events going on this weekend as a part of the Earth Day Celebration.

27th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Clean Up: Milwaukee Riverkeeper is hosting it’s annual Spring Clean-Up. Milwaukee Riverkeeper will provide gloves, trash bags and free t-shirts. Just bring yourself and the desire to keep Milwaukee River Basin clean! Sign up online, but walk-ups are also welcome.

11th Annual Rock the Green Earth Day Celebration: After all of your hard work taking part in the Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup, head on over to the Harley-Davidson museum for the Rock the Green Earth Day Celebration. The event is from noon to 3 p.m. and will feature free musical performances, local food and beers as well as educational opportunities.

Urban Ecology Center Earth Week: Several events are taking place through the Urban Ecology Center as a part of Earth Week. These can be found throughout the city including Riverside Park, Menomonee Valley and Washington Park. Details can be found here.

Metcalfe Sherman Park Spring Clean Up: Alderman Russell Stamper is inviting residents to join in on a neighborhood clean up in the Metcalfe and Sherman Park areas. The event is hosted by the Fitzsimonds Boys & Girls Club and lasts from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can find more information here.

Friends of Retzer Nature Center’s Earth Week Celebration Event: In Waukesha county, enjoy community art projects, check out native plants and watch some planetarium shows. The event is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and is recommended for families and young children. It’s free and no registration is necessary. More information can be found here.