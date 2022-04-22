The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 10-year old critical missing, Ronnai C McClelland, who was last seen on the 4100 block of N 16th St. on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 around 10:11PM.



She was last seen with 13-year old Kamarion McClelland.



Ronnai is described as a black female, 4’06”, 145lbs, medium length hair, last seen wearing white collar Oxford school uniform shirt, navy blue uniform pants, and black flats. She also had a purple/white Lol Doll backpack.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7022.