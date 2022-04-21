Now that Mother Nature has given us a quick peek at the spring to come, the barrels have come out en force. Starting the weekend of the 21st, traffic patterns will be different from what many drivers have been working with in the past.

Not the least of which is our pal, the Zipper Merge! That starts just south of Swan Blvd. This is where you wait until the “pinch point” and take turns merging left. We’ve done it before, we can do it again.

Along with the lane reduction, various ramps will be closed for relatively long-term. Hwy 100 will be the best alternate route around the closures.