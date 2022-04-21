Well, that wasn’t supposed to happen.

The Bulls steal Game 2 in Milwaukee courtesy of 41 points from DeMar DeRozan.

Khris Middleton sprains his MCL.

In one night, the entire dynamic of the series changes.

Now, the Bucks have lost homecourt advantage as the series shifts to Chicago on Friday night.

It’s still not time to panic, though.

The Bucks have been here before, trailing both Brooklyn and Phoenix two games to none on their way to the title last summer.

That being said, the injuries and a longer series start to make me nervous.

Miami, Boston, and Philly are all comfortably ahead in their respective series’.

They could all be resting while the Bucks are navigating their way past the Bulls.

I still think the Bucks will get through this series.

They need to grab the momentum back immediately in Chicago.

But their path to back-to-back titles just got significantly more difficult because of 48 unfortunate minutes on Wednesday night.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.