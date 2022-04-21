The Milwaukee Film Festival is back.

The festival, which had been virtual during the pandemic, kicks off Thursday.

“I’m so excited to be back in-person,” said Jonathan Jackson, Milwaukee Film Artistic & Executive Director. “It’s been (more than) 900 days since we’ve done an in-person film festival.”

The are a number of workshops and engagement opportunities for attendees to participate in, according to Jackson.

“We have sixty filmmakers coming in for the festival this year,” Jackson explained. “A film festival is about that part of the experience. Meeting the creators, meeting the subjects of documentary films, meeting the actors who have created the art on screen, etc.”

The festival will also give Milwaukee Film an opportunity to showcase the Oriental Theatre.

“Right after the premiere screening of The Pez Outlaw, we are turning the movie palace, the Oriental Theatre, into a party,” Jackson said. “I can’t wait to see how a space like that can be transformed with such a huge crowd there. It’ll be used in a way it’s never been used before.”