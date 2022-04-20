Put ’em away.

That’s the message for the Milwaukee Bucks heading into tonight’s Game 2.

Game 1 was ugly for both the Bucks and the Bulls.

Just about everything that could have gone wrong for Milwaukee did, and they still found a way to win by 7 points.

That being said, Chicago hung right in there and was in position to steal the basketball game.

They’ve got to be taking some sense of confidence away from that.

The Bucks need to squash that tonight.

Leave no doubt that this series is going to be, at best, a gentlemen’s sweep tonight.

The last thing you need is to go into a raucous United Center on a Friday night tied a 1 game a piece.

Upsets can happen.

Just ask the Suns.

The Bucks can all but put this series to bed tonight, and they should.

That’s what champions do.

