MILWAUKEE – Bus riders in Milwaukee County will no longer need to wear a mask while on-board an MCTS bus.

Kristina Hoffman is the director of marketing and communications for MCTS. She says while masks are no longer required, riders are still welcome to wear them if they want to.

“Just use the general guidelines that we’ve had all along for the past two years,” Hoffman said.

“Consider your situation and if you feel comfortable wearing a mask, continue to wear a mask.”

Hoffman says drivers are free to take off their masks as well.

“There is no rule [regarding mask wearing for drivers],” Hoffman said. “It’s optional.”

Masks and hand sanitizer will still be provided to riders free of charge while supplies last.