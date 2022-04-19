MILWAUKEE- Riders on public transit buses in Milwaukee County will again be required to wear masks, despite a federal challenge to the rules.

The transit system tweeting out today that they made the decision to require masks, “out of an abundance of caution.”

UPDATE AS OF 5:00 P.M. ON APRIL 19: MCTS will continue to require riders to wear masks on County buses. Read more: https://t.co/57AmaQFJsR https://t.co/Di2PNlmiwd — RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) April 19, 2022

“The decision comes out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 cases have increased locally over the past three weeks,” the post says. ” We will continue to monitor the data and follow the scientific guidance to determine when the mask mandate for MCTS buses will be lifted in the future.”

According to the Milwaukee County COVID tracker, the number of weekly cases has more than doubled since mid-March. As of April 14th the county was reporting 104 new cases, up from 37 on March 21st.