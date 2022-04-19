That’s more like it.

Christian Yelich looked like the former NL MVP on Monday night at American Family Field.

Yeli doubled and hit a grand slam in a 6 to 1 win over the Pirates.

It’s gotta be a massive relief for Christian to come through with a big performance like that early in the season.

And did I see that right?

Even a little swagger on the home run strut out of the batter’s box?

That’s a scary sight for the rest of the National League.

It’s only one game, but man, was that a sight for sore Brewers’ fan eyes.

The best part is that the Brewers don’t need him to be hitting grand slams every night.

They just need him to be feared again.

That’s gone away the past two seasons.

But having a guy you fear step into the on-deck circle can change the whole dynamic of a game.

Yelich just needs to be that guy again.

He took a major step on Monday night.

