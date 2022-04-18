Violence.

The most prevalent issue both in Milwaukee and nationwide.

With multiple mass shootings happening over Easter weekend, the issue of gun violence taking headlines and a talking-point in politics everywhere especially as midterm elections approach.

ABC’s Steve Roberts joins Vince Vitrano on Wisconsin’s Morning News Monday morning to talk about how this violence is used politically, how Democrats & Republicans will continue to butt heads over issues of policing and ghost guns, and more.

Listen to the full interview right here: