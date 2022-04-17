GERMANTOWN – An allegedly impaired driver caused several accidents and even hit a squad car during a chase on Saturday.

Police say it started with multiple calls reporting a driver who appeared unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle near Maple and Lannon roads.

Officers located the driver around 4:44 p.m. near Mequon Road and Squire Drive where the suspect’s vehicle had hit a traffic signal and a fence.

Officers tried stopping the driver but the vehicle continued driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on Mequon Road.

A PIT maneuver was used by a Germantown Police Officer near Swan Road in Mequon.

Afterwards, police say the vehicle rammed a squad car in an attempt to flee.

The driver was taken into custody. Charges will be referred in the coming days.

If damage occurred to your property because of this incident, please call the Germantown Police Department at 262-253-7780 and reference incident 22-6477.