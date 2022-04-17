Sports will dominate the airwaves this Easter Sunday.

The Milwaukee Brewers will wrap up their series with the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday afternoon at American Family Field. Fans can hear the broadcast on WTMJ beginning at 12:35p. First pitch is set for 1:10p. Fans who live in the 5-county area can stream the game here or on the WTMJ Mobile app. MLB rules prohibit the game from being streamed elsewhere.

The defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks begin their post-season run against the Chicago Bulls. Pregame coverage will begin at 5pm, with tip off set for 5:30p on WTMJ Radio.