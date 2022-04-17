The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating 2 separate homicides from Sunday

One appears to be road rage related shooting happened Sunday morning at 6:40 am near 29th and Courtland Avenue. A 17 year old Milwaukee woman was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot and later died from her injuries.

Another homicide that occurred later that day around 8:20pm. near the Fletcher Elementary School on West Allyn street. A 19 year old Milwaukee man was discovered deceased, and the circumstances are still under investigation.

No suspects have been announced at this time in either case, anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.